Maj Bob Khathing Tournament kicks off

IMPHAL, Feb 18

The 8th edition of Assam Rifles Major Bob Khathing Tournament kick started today with a glittering opening ceremony at TNL Ground, Ukhrul .

Competitions on men’s football, women’s volleyball and Church choir competition will be held till Feb 23, said a statement of IGAR (S) and added that a wreath laying ceremony will be held on February 28 at the Mantripukhri’s residence of the Tangkhul legend.

The statement conveyed that the inauguration function of the event, which is organised by Somsai Battalion of 10 Sect Assam Rifles under aegis of IGAR (South), saw entertainment programme such as folk dance, Manipuri dance, Nepali dance and musical piece from several artistes.

The ceremonial lamp was lighted by renowned women footballer Bala Devi, it said and stated that the event was graced by eminent dignitaries such as Col Paramjit Singh, officiating Commander 10 Sector Assam Rifles; Hopingson Shimray, TNL president; Grace Shatshang, TSL president and Mr and Mrs John Khathing among others.

Speaking on the occasion, TNL president paid his respects to Maj Bob Khathing and lauded the relentless efforts of the Assam Rifles to promote and explore the talents of the youth while reliving the memory of the late great soldier.

The first football match of the tournament was played between Ukhrul FC and Kachai FC while Ever Green club and Ukhrul police volleyball club competed in the first match of the women volleyball tourney, it conveyed

Maintaining that choir competition will be held on February 21 at town hall, Ukhrul, it conveyed that Ukhrul Football Club won the recently conducted Bob Kathing Baby League Football championship, which was held on February 14 and 15 at Ukhrul.