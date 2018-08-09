Major boost to India-Myanmar bilateral relations Intl entry-exit checkpoints opened

Asian News International

New Delhi, Aug 8 : In a major boost to the India-Myanmar bilateral relations, the international entry-exit checkpoints on the Tamu- Moreh Border between Manipur and Sagaing Division and the Rihkhawdar-Zokhawthar border between Mizoram and Chin State were officially opened simultaneously on Wednesday.

“August 8 is an important date in the history of Myanmar. Today, it will also become an important date in the history of India-Myanmar bilateral relations. This morning, international entry-exit checkpoints have been opened simultaneously on the Tamu- Moreh Border between Manipur and Sagaing Division and the Rihkhawdar-Zokhawthar border between Mizoram and Chin State,” said Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Vikram Misri.

“People will now be able to cross the land border between India and Myanmar holding passports and visas and will be able to travel for tourism, business and education purposes. This will bring our two peoples and two countries closer together and connect our North-East much more strongly with Myanmar as well as the broader ASEAN region. This indeed is Act East (Policy) in action,” he added.

The move comes after India and Myanmar jointly carried out a routine survey following several media reports claiming that unrest erupted in some areas in Moreh sub-division of Manipur over the rumours of alleged shifting of an India-Myanmar border pillar into the Indian Territory.

During the survey, work on the construction of subsidiary pillars between main boundary pillars 81 and 82 along the zero line was agreed and settled.