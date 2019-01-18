Major Jyotin AC Memorial State Level Badminton Tournament 2019 begins

By on No Comment

Major Jyotin AC Memorial State Level Badminton Tournament 2019 begins

IMPHAL, Jan 17
Major Laishram Jyotin Singh, Ashok Chakra Memorial State Level Badminton Tournament 2019 organised by Red Shield Division under Operation Sadbhavana 2018-19 in collaboration with Manipur Badminton Association (MBA) was inaugurated at MBA Indoor Stadium, DM College, Imphal today.
The inaugural function was graced by LM Khaute, DGP Manipur; L Sarita Devi, World Boxing Champion; Y Samarendra Singh, Director Legislative Assembly Secretariat and Col S Charan, Commandant Assam Rifles as dignitaries.
Altogether, 134 players will compete in 14 different categories in the tournament which will conclude on January 19.
U-13 boys Singles: (Round of 64)
Vikash Phurailakpam defeated Poireinganba Heisnam 21-12, 21-12 while W Juvaraj Singh defeated Kh Davidson Singh 21-17, 21-13.
Richard Elangbam quashed RK Peteranjan 21-3, 21-3 while Ksh Kenorish Singh defeated P Putin Singh 21-12, 21-13.
L Brikson Singh defeated L Luwangamba 21-5, 21-5 while Th Hursh Singh defeated Martin Ingudam 21-19, 21-17. M Bhairav overwhelmed Yaiphaba Kh 21-4, 21-1.
U-13 boys Singles: (Round of 32)
Thiyam Matric beat Angom Lenin 21-2, 21-1 while S Bishal Singh overcome Kalo Truman 21-16, 21-10.
RK Kartik downed Jaswa Haobijam 21-6, 21-5 and Kasporav Ahanthem overpowered M Barun Singh 21-7, 21-6.
Saikhom Gung thrashed Vikash Phurailakpam 21-2, 21-2 and W Juvaraj defeated Lanchenba H 21-0, 21-2.
Richard Elangbam defeated Kh Dibankar 21-5, 21-3; Ksh Kenorish Singh defeated Adit Aribam 21-10, 21-4; K Dayananda defeated Kh Silheiba 21-16, 21-5; L Brikson defeated Hrashmani Th 21-2, 21-0; RK Alen Singh defeated Kh Amarjit Singh 21-12, 21-10; Everich Sorokhaibam defeated Th Hursh Singh 21-16, 21-14; M Brajamani Singh defeated Sunderlal S 21-4, 21-13; M Bahirav defeated Akham Monish (wo); H Malemnganba Singh defeated Lalhaba Moirangthem 21-7, 21-3
In U-15 boys single matches, M Brajamani defeated Samprass N 21-16, 21-16; Ripujeet L defeated Sunderlal S 20-22, 21-11, 21-17 and RK Alen defeated S Bishal Singh 21-15, 21-15.
Meanwhile, in Men Single round of 32 matches S Manisana Singh defeated Aribam Binit Sharma 21-11, 21-7.
Rupachandra A defeated O Chandrajit 21-12, 21-13 while K Netrajit Singh defeated Hitler Nongthombam 21-19, 21-18.
K Nganba defeated Churchil Chongtham 21-12, 21-14 and Sirzeet M defeated RK Henry Singh 21-9, 21-4.
M Arunkumar Singh downed O Bhalendrajit Singh 21-4, 21-15; Nicky M defeated Siwasis Chetri 21-12, 21-16; Sushil Kumar H defeated S Someshkumar Singh 21-15, 21-17; Khaidem Dickson Singh beat L Yaiphaba 21-2, 21-3; Kumal Y defeated L Dikson Singh 21-19, 21-19; Ch Ritesh Singh defeated Kh Kalenyai Singh 21-7, 21-7.

Major Jyotin AC Memorial State Level Badminton Tournament 2019 begins added by on
View all posts by thesangaiexpress →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.