Major roads cut off

Senapati, Jul 27: Short burst of extreme precipitation on July 24 has triggered flash floods and cut off major roads in various parts of Senapati.

Landslide and flash floods have hit several villages – Thangsha, Palao, Athang, Zhiphei, Chaokulou, Aphu and Tingsong Khullen village and inundated more than 600 acres of paddy field.

Tingsong Khullen village located approximately 85 km east of Senapati DHQs, has been hit the hardest, said sources.

The over discharge of Iril River, Mashangkong and Athang stream have led to inundation of the paddy fields.

Due to landslides, SP Road and other roads that connect Kachai village, Ukhrul district and Ngamju have been cut off, said reports.

The village authority of Tingsong Khullen appealed the authority concerned to intervene swiftly and provide necessary assistance.