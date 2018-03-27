MAKA announces names of selected karate players

By Our Sports Reporter,

IMPHAL, Mar 26: Manipur Amateur Karate-Do Association (MAKA) announced the selection of the following players for participation in the KAI Sub-Junior National Karate Championship 2018, to be held Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi from April 20 to 22.

Players selected for the championship are: :

Thoihenba Naorem (8 years Boys Kata); L Nganba (10 years Boys Kata & -30 kg Boys Kumite); Anganba Huidrom (+30 kg Boys Kumite 10 years); Ch Hitler (12 years Boys Kata); Bloodlee Leimajam (-35 kg Boys Kumite 11 years); A Langonba (+35 kg Boys Kumite 11 years); N Nitish Singh (-40 kg Boys Kumite 12 years); M Lanchenba Singh (+40 kg Boys Kumite 12 years); A Bikash Singh (-45 kg Boys Kumite 13 years); Nitia Leimajam (+30 kg Girls Kumite 10 years); L Merica (12 years Girls Kata & -35 kg Girls Kumite); M Nganthoi Chanu (13 years Girls Kata & -40 kg Girls Kumite); N Diana Chanu (-45 kg Girls Kumite 13 years); Th Puja (+45 kg Girls Kumite 13 years)

The association further said that the championship will be hosted by Karate Association of Delhi under the aegis of Karate Association of India (KAI).