MAKA announces players for Karate Championship

IMPHAL, Jun 17 : Manipur Amateur Karate-Do Association (MAKA) today announced the names of players and officials who will represent Manipur in the Delhi Open All India Karate Championship 2018 to be held at Talkotra Indoor Stadium, New Delhi from June 22 to 24.

The championship is being organised by Bharat Karate Academy and Seiko Kai Shito Ryu International, India.

The players selected for the championship are Jia Kumari (6 yrs, 22 kg), Aeyaansh Gupta (8 yrs, 20 kg), Ankit Prasad (13 yrs, 56 kg), Saurab Kumar (13 yrs, 72 kg), N Thomas (14 yrs, 49 kg) and L Naoboy Singh for Kumite events while Aaradhya Bindra (8 yrs, 27 kg), Pratik Dahal (5 yr, 20 kg), Kh Loyangamba (16 yrs, 50 kg) and S Walson (16 yrs, 58 kg) will take part in both Kumite and Kata events. Thoihenba Naorem (7yrs) will take part in the Kata event only at the championship. The team will be led by Omesh Maimom as coach while Mutum Bankim Singh will be officiating at the championship as referee.