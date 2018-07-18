MAKA gets Manipur Olympic Association affiliation

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 17 : Manipur Amateur Karate-Do Association (MAKA) which was only a recognised body earlier got its affiliation to the Manipur Olympic Association (MOA), said a press release issued by the MAKA.

Sunil Elangbam, general secretary of Manipur Olympic Association officially handed over the affiliation certificate to the Manipur Amateur Karate-Do Association on Monday and was received by founder president of Manipur Amateur Karate-Do Association, Hanshi Kirankumar Thang-jam and Referee Commis- sion Chairman, Shihan Mutum Bankim Singh.

MAKA also expressed pride and honour to be an affiliated body of MOA and to mark such historical moment the association is all set to render free karate seminars or coaching on receiving invitations or request from any organisation (schools, colleges, clubs and other affiliated State level units) for the year 2018.

Mention may be made that MAKA is the only controlling body for karate sports in Manipur duly affiliated to the Karate Association of India (which is affiliated to the Indian Olympic Association) and recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.