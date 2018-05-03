The making of village republics

Ninglun Hanghal

Villages in north-east India has always been presumed to be ‘little republics”. That they are sufficient in terms of socio – culturally and economically. This might have been true in earlier generations, when needs are limited. But it is no longer so. These villages lack basic amenities, infrastructures and connectivity. At the most there are primary schools. Health care is nil while resources have become scarce.

It is in these situations that villages in remote south Manipur’s Churachandpur district continue to struggle their daily life and livelihood. Jhum cultivation remains their primary occupation while they depend on forest for their other resources – food supplements, for construction of houses, for making essential household items and much more.

Though natural resources may have been available in the villages and forest, due to absences of economic activity and economic avenues these villages remained undeveloped and lack in all socio -economic parameters. Traditional knowledge alone could not lift them up from poverty. Most importantly these villages have a hard time to meet two square meals a day.

Villages in Thanlon block, Henglep Block an Singngat Block in recent years have seen a slow but steady move from this stagnancy to an economic activity that gives a new momentum in these villages.

Since 2014, the North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Project – NERCORMP undertaken by the North East Council have initiated various development models and strategies in these rural remote villages. Community farming, collective initiative such as self help groups for women were started.

A lot have been happening since then. For past two to three years, villages in these blocks of Churachandpur witnessed a progressive outlook and activities that enable them to enhance their productivity and know-how.

Women groups in the form of Self Help Groups jointly engaged themselves in economic activity. They receive loans as seed money of which they would bring in essential items from the town – Lamka and sell it door to door. The groups would also engages in collective farming such as economically viable crops like ginger, turmeric. Individually the women in these villages also took up non farming activity such as piggery, poultry. The loans would be taken on a minimal interest. Several women in these villages have also benefitted in terms of their earnings from their economic activity.

Moreover representative of every household in the village formed a Natural Resource Management Groups ( NaRMG). These groups have initiated farming, cattle rearing, fishery etc.

At village Bukpi, Zamsuanlian , who is Chairman of the NaRM-G stated that the village have since learned the skills of collective management. He particularly mentioned that women groups have made a huge difference in terms of initiating various income generating activities. Most importantly he told that a sense of collectivity and savings have made a change in their life and lifestyles.

Women in Bukpi village have also set up grocery stores. These were basically known as “pan dukan” a small village shop selling betel nuts. These small ‘dukans’ are now turning into grocery stores that sells essential items ranging from soaps, shampoos, cosmetics, daily utilities including shoes and clothes.

(To be contd)