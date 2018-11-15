MAKKA announces names of Kho-Kho players

IMPHAL, Nov 14

Manipur Amatuer Kho-Kho Association announced the names of the selected State Junior Kho-Kho players based on their performances in the trial cum selection test and on recommendation by the selection board which will represent Manipur in the upcoming 38th Junior National Kho-Kho Championship 2018-19 to be organized by Madhya Pradesh Kho-Kho Association under the aegis of KKFI at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh from December 2 to 6, 2018, said a statement released by the Manipur Kho-Kho Association.

The names of the selected players include:

Boys: N Biken Singh (ASKKA), LD Christopher (ASKKA), Kh Mukesh Singh (BASU), Kh Sanathoi Singh (SCEADO), Ok Gung Singh (SYVA), Sh Sanatomba Singh (PYDC), L Medhajit Singh (SHGIRCS), S Khunjaoba Singh (SYA), Th Lamnganba Singh (SYSCA), L Sadananda (SCEADO), A Farooque (CHMYDA) and N Premkumar Singh (SYSCA).

Reserved: N Amar Singh (KPSC), Ph Srinivash Singh (SYSCA)

Girls: A Meher Devi (SCEASDO), L Ashakiran Devi (SCEASDO), N Anjali Devi (SHGIRCS), Th Sandhya Devi (PYDC), M Thoi Devi (RUC), M Anju Devi (RUC), S Bidyarani Devi (PYDC), M Monika Devi (RUC), Zarina (CHMYDA), N Nirmala Devi (RUC), Ph Sakhenbi Devi (SYSCA) and Sanjana (CHMYDA)

Reserved: N Menaka Devi (SYSCA), Kh Binita Devi (PYDC)

All the selected players are informed to report along with their kits to M Himat Singh, Treasurer, MAKKA and P Avinash Singh, Secretary KPSC on November 18 at 2 pm at KPSC ground, Kakching for intensive training and coaching. Further details can be had from the office of the association.