Male vendors asked to vamoose from Ima Keithel

IMPHAL, Apr 13 (DIPR)

MAHUD Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar has announced immediate ban/prohibition on male vendors selling goods in and around the Ima Keithel, Khwairamband Bazar.

Speaking to media persons at his office chamber at New Secretariat today, Shyamkumar said the male vendors cannot sell their goods in the surrounding areas of the historic Ima Keithel by mixing up with the women vendors, who have been traditionally selling their goods since ages.

He cautioned that legal action will be taken up under the Manipur Municipalities Act, 2004, if any male vendors are found selling goods at the largest all-women’s market in Asia and advised them to remove their goods immediately.

The MAHUD Minister also announced that his Department will carry out drive starting from April 15, against shops, buildings and other commercial establishments within the purview of Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC) violating the department’s rules and regulations.

He cautioned that the owners of shops and other commercial establishments will attract legal action in case they have not installed first aid, fire extinguisher/fire fighting equipment and dustbins.

Th Shyamkumar further announced that drives will be also carried out against buildings/other establishments which are under-construction and under-renovation in the market areas to check whether the works have been taken after necessary approval from the Town Planning and IMC.

He also advised the illegal occupants to clear the passage between shops to avoid unnecessary action.

It may be mentioned that, in a series of separate notice issued by the IMC on February 12, it has been made mandatory for the shops and other commercial establishments to instal first aid fire, extinguisher/fire fighting equipment in order to minimise the loss of public properties and human lives during sudden outbreak of fire under the Imphal Municipal Building By-Laws, 2013, he said.

IMC also made it mandatory under Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 for shops and other commercial establishments to instal dustbins to segregate waste at source. It is also mandatory for all the shop owners to get their respective shops registered and licensed under the Imphal Municipal Corporation, Registration and Licensing of Shop By Laws, 1998.

Extending his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Sajibu Cheiraoba tomorrow to the people of the State, especially to the women vendors of Khwairamband Bazar, he advised the shop owners and women vendors to abide by the rules and regulations of the Department.

Advising the Department officials to spread maximum awareness regarding the matter to the citizens, Minister Shyamkumar further appealed to the public to extend their cooperation to the Department officials so that they can carry out their work smoothly. (DIPR)