Malleshwori wins silver in Archery National

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 5: Archer W Malleshwori won a silver medal while Ch Deviya Devi register a bronze medal in the ongoing 25th Senior National Archery Championship 2018 which is organised under the supervision of Archery Association of India at Maharashtra Army Sports Institute, Pune from April 4.

In today’s competition, W Malleshwori scored 321 points to secure a silver in her name in the 30 m Indian round while Ch Deviya Devi scored 301 points to register a bronze in her name in the 50 m Indian round.