MAMMA trounce AFC 4-0

IMPHAL, Feb 4 : MAMMA FC trounced AFC by four goals to nil in the ongoing 3rd AFC Trophy at Thoubal Athokpam, with Roshan doing the star turn in pumping in three goals.

Dominating the match from the first whistle, Roshan latched onto a goal from the midfield and after a brisk run down the middle found himself face to face with the goalkeeper of AFC.

With just the goal keeper to beat, Roshan kept his cool and managed to send the ball into the far corner of the net to help his team, MAMMA take a one goal lead in the 7th minute of the match.

The early goal did not lull the players of MAMMA and they kept on piling the pressure with some quick running down the flank and good combination in the mid field.

Roshan was at it again when a long cross from the left flank found him well positioned just on top of the penalty box.

Neatly controlling the ball, Roshan managed to catch a defenders of AFC on the wrong foot and had little trouble in despatching the ball home in the 14th minute to help his team take a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Lemon break was sounded with MAMMA taking a comfortable 2-0 lead.

After the breather, the players from MAMMA kept up the pressure and managed to find chinks in the defence line of AFC repeatedly.

Shortly after resumption in the second half, Momocha managed to outwit a couple of defenders and neatly placed the ball into the net to help his team, MAMMA take a big 3-0 lead.

The humiliation for AFC was over when Roshan was at it again in the 45th minute of the match to send the ball rocking into the net and help MAMMA score a 4-0 win.