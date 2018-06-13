Man behind hate video brought to Imphal

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 12: The main culprit allegedly behind the making and circulating of a video clip containing inflammatory speech on social media, was brought to the State by a team of Imphal PS today.

According to a reliable source, the alleged culprit was arrested yesterday from his residence by a joint team of Bihar police and a team of Imphal PS (who went to Bihar to arrest the main culprit/ masked man seen in the controversial video).

The arrested individual has been identified as one Rupesh alias Babua Thakur (26) s/o Sanjay Thakur of Parora village, Begusarai district, Bihar. He has been lodged at Imphal PS for necessary investigations. The video clip threatening Manipuris, specially those residing outside the State, went viral on social media like Whatsapp and Facebook on May 25.

Soon after the video clips went viral, Imphal PS registered a case and investigation was carried out by a team of Cyber Crime Imphal West, led by Inspector K Abhijit.

During the investigation it was revealed that the video originated from the arrested individual from Bihar, who was also in the video wearing a mask.

It may be mentioned that 7 individuals, including the convener of PRJA, Erendro Leichombam, were earlier arrested by a team of Manipur police from different parts of the State for allegedly spreading the viral video on social media.

Six of them were released by the Court of CJM Imphal West on May 28 after paying a bond of Rs 5,000 each.

However, Erendro Leichombam refused to pay the bail bond and as such was remanded to judicial custody but he was later released on bail.