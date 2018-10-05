Man convicted 8 Yrs later for 2010 murder

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 4: Maibam Manojkumar, Session Judge, Imphal West convicted Soibam Dhanabir (42) s/o S Tomba of Ningombam Mayai Leikai in connection with the murder of one RK Ratanmala of Khurai Chingangbam Leikai at Langthabal Phuramakhong on January 29, 2010, and fixed October 8 for the sentence hearing.

The judgment was announced in an open Court today, against convict who has been on bail since July 31, 2010, after spending 6 months statutory period at Sajiwa Central Jail.

The session trial of the case began against the convict from 2015 at Session Court Imphal West.

The order mentioned that the case began after a written complaint was lodged on January 30, 2010, by the elder brother of the victim stating that on January 29, the victim left her home to meet someone after receiving a phone call but failed to return home.

Then on the next day, at around 4.30 pm, the dead body of the victim was found at Phuramakhong Poila Loukol and suspicions were raised that somebody had raped and then killed the victim and thrown away the body in the field.

A regular FIR was registered at Singjamei PS based on the complaint and on the same day (January 30) the convict was arrested after he surrendered before the police.

The investigation of the case was carried out by the then SDPO Singjamei, Thokchom Vikramjit, and after the completion of the investigation, a charge sheet was submitted before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West.

After the case was committed to then Session Judge Manipur East , charge was farmed against the convict for the trial on July 9, 2014.

The case was then transferred from Session Court Imphal East to Session Court Imphal West on May 21, 2015, while at the stage of the hearing of the prosecution witnesses.

Altogether 24 prosecution witnesses were recorded and cross examined during the trial. After the completion of the prosecution witnesses hearing, the accused examination of the convict was held on August 4 this year.

The convict Dhanabir however did not pray for producing any witnesses from his side and as such the final argument hearing began before the Court from August 21.

After continuous argument hearing between both parties, the Court kept the judgment order reserved since September 13, before it was announced in the open Court today.

The judgment order mentioned that the convict and the deceased had a love affair and on January 29 (2010), they were seen together at around 3.30 pm in an Alto car belonging to the convict. Moreover, the order mentioned that the convict had surrendered on his own before the police on the day the dead body was found and that fact itself is one of the admissible links on the chain of circumstances regarding the murder of RK Ratanmala.

However, the convict did not explain anything about why or under what ground he surrendered to the police.

Pointing out that the further recovery of a wrench from the tool box of the convict’s car (which he used in the crime), presents another strong evidence as well, the Court came to the conclusion that the Soibam Dhanabir murdered RK Ratanmala by strangulating her with his hand as well as by hitting her on the head with the wrench inside his car, at around 1.30 am of August 29, near Ningombam Water Supply office before the body was dumped at Poila Loukon, Hiyanthang. The judgement order further mentioned that the slippers and a mobile handset of the deceased were thrown away by the convict to get rid of any evidences and as such police could not find the said items inspite repeated search of the crime scene.

Hence the Court convicted Soibam Dhanabir and fixed October 8 for the sentence hearing against him.

A soon as the judgement order was announced, Dhanabir was taken into custody by police.

On the other hand, locals and the family members of the deceased who were present in the Court complex, tried to attack the convict when he was brought out from the Court room but the police personnel forced their way through the crowd before shoving the convict inside a bullet proof vehicle which sped away from the scene for Sajiwa Central Jail.