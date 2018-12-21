Man found dead after arrest, highway blocked in protest

Our Correspondent

THOUBAL, Dec 20: One Md Abdul Gaffar alias Sayeed Nongyaimayum s/o Md Babumacha of Usoipokpi Makha Thararok Leikai, Thoubal district who was reportedly pulled up by a combined team of Thoubal commandos and troops of 26 Assam Rifles in the wee hours today was found dead this morning itself.

Enraged by the alleged custodial death, a large number of people blocked Imphal-Moreh highway (NH 102) at Lilong Usoipokpi today.

He was reportedly arrested by the combined force at around 2.30 am today before he was found dead at JNIMS casualty.

On hearing that Gaffar had been arrested, local people of Usoipokpi blocked NH 102 since early morning and the blockade was intensified on learning that the arrested man had been found dead.

Claiming that Gaffar was an innocent civilian who earned his livelihood by driving an auto, one of the protesters condemned the way an innocent citizen was picked up without giving any reason and killed in cold blood.

He said that road blockade would be on for the whole day and the next course of action would determined after consulting civil society organisations.

Gaffar’s wife Serabanu Bibi said that the combined team did not give any reply to her repeated insistence to explain the reason for arresting her husband.

Serabanu said that her husband was arrested from his mother’s house which lies next to theirs and they (security forces) vandalised the house.

Gaffar is survived by three sons and two daughters, and the eldest is just around 11 years old.

Meanwhile, the JAC constituted on the alleged custodial death of Md Abdul Gaffar alias Sayeed held a meeting with the Chief Minister this evening and the two sides came to an understanding.

At the end of the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between the two sides.

As per the MoU, bandh imposed along Imphal-Moreh would be called off with immediate effect while all the commando personnel involved in the incident would be placed under suspension. A magisterial enquiry would be instituted and ex-gratia would be provided to the family of the deceased.

Moreover, a suitable job would be provided to the next of kin of the deceased, according to the MoU.