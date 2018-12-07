Man found killed under bed at CCpur

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Dec 6 : A 61-year-old man preparing to harvest his paddy today was found murdered yesterday evening at his own residence in Churachandpur’s Yaiphakol within Thingkangphai village with his body reportedly bearing multiple marks of attack with blunt tools.

Sources said Pukhrambam Tombi Meitei’s lifeless body was found beneath his bed by his grand-daughter while preparing for a ‘Laithang Methanba’ yesterday evening.

Though there was no evident suspect on who might have murdered him some villagers have claimed that they saw him heading home with an unknown man hours ahead of his body’s recovery. A group of womenfolk conducted a sit-protest to demand the arrest of the culprit at Yaiphakol under the aegis of JAC formed to take up the case. Some of the JAC members today said that Tombi and his wife had gone to the market yesterday as they were preparing to harvest their paddy today. As Tombi had some more items to pick-up in preparing for the harvest, his wife proceeded to their field. In the afternoon when Tombi arrived from the market he was seen walking along with a man by the villagers but who was not familiar with them.

Hours later his lifeless body was recovered beneath his own bed. He is survived by his wife, 3 sons, two daughters and some grand-children. The local police have taken up a case and have taken the body for post-mortem at RIMS.