Man found murdered, wife taken into custody

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 23: A man identified as Khujamayum Arun (45) s/o Sanajaoba of Bamon Kampu Makha Leikai, was found brutally murdered, with his throat slit, some half a kilometre away from his residence at Bamon Kampu Makha Leikai Siphai Lou, under Irilbung PS, today morning.

Irilbung police have registered a case in and taken the wife of the deceased, Helen and another man into custodya as prime suspects.

Following the discovery of the body, family members of the deceased and locals have raised suspicions regarding the involvement of the wife of the deceased identified as Helen, and the Pradhan of Bamon Kampu Gram Panchayat, N Rabi.

The two individuals were finally taken into police custody as prime suspects but the irate locals decided to dismantle the residence of the Pradhan and passed a resolution to not allow him (Pradhan) to stay any further in the locality.

Speaking to media persons, the mother of the deceased narrated that her daughter in law Helen, who recently gave birth to a second child, had gone back to her parental home located at Urup, following an argument with his deceased son, on April 19.

She continued that some days back, she was informed by her son that he had been threatened by the family members of his wife demanding him to produce Helen or face dire consciences.

He also narrated that they threatened to kill him by paying money to some unknown individuals, she claimed.

The mother of the deceased further stated that yesterday, locals saw her son watching a street play (Shumang Leela) along with Naosekpam Rabi, Pradhan of Bamon Kampu GP.,

She also claimed that when she went out to buy some stuffs at Irilbung Bazar, she also saw her son with Rabi together in a car.

She continued that yesterday night, her son returned home and went inside his room.

After a while, her son knocked at her door at around 10.30 pm and asked her to open it.

When she opened the door, Arun said that he wanted to see his son for the last time as he would not able to see his son anymore tomorrow.

And saying so he handed over his mobile phone and other stuffs to his son, she added.

She claimed that when she asked her son what was wrong, he replied that two unknown individuals claiming to be UG cadres, along with the Pradhan Rabi, were waiting at the back of their residence with the intention to kill him.

At first she thought that her son was making up some nonsense and as such did not take his words seriously.

But soon, after her son went out from the house, she grew concerned and along with some of the family members, went out in search of her son in the surrounding areas and to other houses where he might have gone to.

Despite such efforts, they failed to locate/ find Arun, she said adding that they waited on the road for his return till late night.

However, today morning, Arun was found dead at Siphai Lou and it was found that his throat had been slit and his stomach bore injury marks suspected to be made with some sharp weapons, she added.

Soon after the dead body was found, a team of Irilbung PS came and cordoned off the area, for the State Forensic expert to carry out inquest of the dead body and it surroundings.

In the meantime, the wife of the deceased, Helen, came with some family members of her parental home but the irate locals, began suspecting foul play and as such they detained her inside the office of Ching-tam Social Worker Union.

She was questioned as to how she came along with her family members even though no information regarding the murder of her husband was given to her and why she had come with her family members when they had threatened the deceased to produce her in the past.

On the other hand, a large number of locals also began gathering in front of Irilbung PS after getting news that Naosekpam Rabi had surrendered before the police.

The locals alleged that Rabi and Helen were having an extra marital affair and expressed strong suspicions that they had a hand in the murder of Arun.

However, police rebuked the allegations stating that the Pradhan had come to the police station in connection with a case regarding the elopement of a married woman from their locality to another person.

Later, the police also rescued Helen from the irate locals and took her into their custody.

Following the drama, an emergency meeting was held in the community hall where the victim’s mother appealed the State Government to arrest the culprits behind the murder of her son.

The people also resolved that they will not claim the dead body until justice is delivered.

The angry locals also blocked Imphal Ngariyan road for around 30 minutes today. However, on getting information about the presence of blood stains inside the car of the Pradhan, they stormed and destroyed his residence and passed a decision to banish the accused from their locality.

Irilbung police have registered a case in connection with the murder case and taken custody of Naosekpam Rabi and Helen as prime suspects.



