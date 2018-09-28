Man gets lifer for killing step mom

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 27: A man identified as Krishna Bhandhari of Ramrei Khullen was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life along with a fine of Rs 50,000 for killing his step mother at Ramrei village, under Litan PS on August 10, 2013, by N Rajnikanta, Session Judge Ukhrul today.

The judgment was announced after the completion of the trial against the murder convict in an open Court of the Session Judge, Ukhrul and after the sentence hearing of the case was held on August 3 and 16.

The judgment order mentioned that Karna Bahadur of Ramrei Khullen, husband of the deceased woman, lodged a written complaint before Litan PS on August 10, 2013, stating that his wife, Isoda Jesse Bhaman, was found murdered by an unknown miscreant at the garden area near his hut at Ramrei village.

The post mortem expert opined that the death was caused due to shock and haemorrhage resulting from multiple cuts.

During the course of investigation, the prosecution revealed that the convict Krishna Bhandhari was the main accused involved in the murder of his step mother.

The complainant Bahadur and the victim Isoda Jesse Bhaman (Bahadur’s second wife) got married in the early part of 2013 and on the day of the incident, Bahadur left his house for Ramrei Khullen village in the morning to deliver milk leaving the victim and his son.

When Bahadur returned home at around 9.30 am, he met his son/convict who demanded a sum of Rs 500 from him (Bahadur) and also informed that his step mother had left the house and gone to one of the neighbours who lived at a distance of around 200-300 meters away from their house.

At around 2 pm, when Bahadur was looking after the cows, he was informed by some villagers that his wife was lying dead in a pool of blood near the hut at the garden.

He immediately rushed to the spot and found his wife lying dead with several cuts on her face and throat. While checking the body, it was found that her gold earrings worth around Rs 4000 were missing.

After the incident came to light, the convict evaded arrest by police for around 5 months before he was finally arrested on December 21, 2013, from a school at Khabeisoi. During the interrogation, the convict/step son admitted to murdering his step mother and his statement was recorded under section 164 of CrPC where he confessed before the Court

The charge sheet of the case was submitted by CJM Ukhrul and was committed before the Court on September 14 last year.

On September 27 the same year, Krishna Bhandhari (the convict) was produced from judicial custody for the trial and on that day the convict prayed for providing legal aid counsel to defend himself.

Charges under 302 IPC (Murder) was framed against him on June 22 this year and on that day the convict pleaded guilty to the murder.

Accordingly Krishna was convicted for the murder on August 2 and the Court fixed the sentence hearing on the next day (August 3) and August 16.

On the day of the sentence hearing, the defense counsel of the convict filed a written submission praying for the Court to sentence the convict for the period he has already spent in judicial custody and submitted that the crime was committed without any intention by the convict due to the circumstances prevailing in the family.

On the other hand, Additional PP submitted a prayer for awarding life sentence to the convict along with a fine.

Upon hearing both sides, the Court established that the convict caused the death of his step mother and also sold the victim’s gold earrings at a goldsmith at Lamlong area after snatching it. After considering the nature of the offense committed by the convict against his step mother (who was already 3 months pregnant) without any mercy, with the intention to cause death, the Court decided that the convict deserves no leniency. Hence the Court sentenced the convict to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 upon the convict which is to be realized from his wages during his imprisonment inside Sajiwa Central Jail and to be paid to Karna Bahadur.