Man or divine – Who wins?

Kajal Chatterjee

A remote tiny village located at the border of Bankura and Purulia — two districts in Bengal’s South-West. Visited there twice on the call of a close relative on the occasion of Kali Puja. Really it is a pleasure to be there specially for a person physically and mentally exhausted by the congestion and chaos of concrete jungle named Kolkata. Being an extension of Chhota Nagpur plateau, the scenary of the place is much different from the unending fertile plains and greenery of Gangetic Bengal. Bamboo Groves and date trees form the main vegetation there with little bit of agricultural crops like rice or mustard. Terrain is uneven with ups and downs with rocky barren hillocks in the horizon.

Village of hardly 5-6 families with a common small temple beside a pond. Since Kali Puja occurs around midnight, it was a surreal experience to remain witness to glitter of few lights in the temple area amidst the vast darkness all around and occasional music of bells and Sanskrit hymns remaining the only source of sound within that silence of desolateness!

As I approached towards the village road serving as the border between Bankura and Purulia districts to enjoy this dark silent night with shadows of bamboo groves all around and faint light and sound of conch shells coming from the temple; a strange feeling invaded my consciousness.

Where am I standing is nothing but a mere non-descript border between two districts of West Bengal; but twists and turns of history could have ensured this very border to be an Indo-Pakistan one or Indo-Bangladesh with the Purulia or western side being part of Bihar or Jharkhand! Sound ridiculous? But definitely it could have been hard fact as well!

At the time of independence, there was no existence of any Purulia district. Today’s Purulia district was a mere sub-division within erstwhile Manbhum district of Bihar. Only following State Reorganisations Act in 1956, Manbhum district got fragmented in Dhanbad and Purulia districts with the former remaining in Bihar and the latter getting included in West Bengal. So in 1947, the border of United Bengal stopped at Bankura district itself where I was standing that midnight. And we are all aware how the whole of Muslim-majority Bengal was destined to get gobbled up by Pakistan with it’s “Two Nation Theory”. Only because of timely and successful intervention of Dr. Shyamaprasad Mookerjee, the western part of Bengal got retained in India by virtue of its Hindu majority. Had Mookerjee not intervened or failed in his mission, today’s Bankura district with that border village where I visited and the temple would have been in Pakistan! So today’s Bankura district would have become part of Pakistan and today’s Purulia district within Manbhum district of Bihar or India! And it would have continued to remain so as no question would have raised about creation of any Purulia district due to political disappearance of Bengal from the map of India!

However 1971 and 2000 could still have happened with East Pakistan yielding place to Bangladesh and South Bihar getting recognised as Jharkhand. In that case today that border between Bankura and Purulia districts within West Bengal could have been an international border with Bangladesh in the Eastern side, India’s Jharkhand on the other!

And would today’s picture of culture and demography had remained the same? Highly unlikely. Bitter might it sound, but the fact remains that Hindu culture and people have been brutely ruthlessly destroyed or eradicated from erstwhile East Pakistan and Bangladesh; Bengali culture and people have been shrewdly silently displaced from undivided Bihar as well as from today’s Bihar and Jharkhand. A contrast between today’s Dhaka Chittagong Khulna or Sylhet and those of pre-Partition days will do the talking. Similarly the contrasting demographic picture between 1940-50s Patna Bhagalpur Darbhanga Ranchi Hazaribagh Dhanbad and that of today will speak for itself. So the divine setting of the temple with its bells conch shells and hymns coming from the Bankura side could have ceased to exist and it being replaced by the calls of Azaan conquering the “Pakistan/Bangladesh” air with our relatives being displaced elsewhere or living as non-entities as third grade citizens. Similarly in today’s Purulia side, the very same plight would have awaited for the indigenous Bengalis with their language culture and rights in grasp of destruction in “Bihar/Jharkhand”! These statements never suggest character assassination of any country state religion or race. This is merely to suggest that barring few exceptional enlightened countries or states, religious and racial minorities do not get the recognition respect and rights they richly deserve as fellow human beings anywhere around the globe. And what is the “fault” of many minorities! Just being on the “wrong” side of border! And this is the very reason of the plight of Rohingyas in Myanmar, Pandits in Kashmir, Bengalis in Assam, religious minorities in Pakistan/Bangladesh or Tibetans in their very own land whose borders have been violated by the powerful Chinese force. So our lives will get influenced or adversely affected by the political boundary of the region where we are born which is nothing but an accident of destiny! For how long this man-made artificial boundaries based on narrow parochialism of ethnicity religion language be allowed to dominate over God’s own natural creation of a seamless world where all are children of the same divine!

The writer can be reached at kajal.chatterjee21@gmail.com