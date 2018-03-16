Managers’ meeting postponed

IMPHAL, Mar 15 : The managers’ meeting scheduled on March 16 for the 14th DSA Trophy State Level Invitation Football Tournament to be organised by District Sports Association Kakching under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association (AMFA) has been postponed due to general strike.

The meeting will be held on March 17 at 11 am at the office of DSA, Kakching, said a press release issued by the association.