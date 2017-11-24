Mandalay women football team arrive in Imphal

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, Nov 23: The Man-dalay women football team along with officials arrived in Imphal today to take part in exhibition matches organised as part of the ongoing Manipur Sangai Festival.

The team from Mandalay checked into the Hotel Classic Grande this evening. In a press conference that was held shortly after, RK Shivachan-dra, convenor, State Level Committee of the Act East Policy, informed the Mandalay team will be playing exhibition matches on November 25 and 26 at the Main Stadium of the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

The convener said the matches are being organised with support from the All Manipur Football Association. He added CM N Biren had invited the team during his visit to Myanmar earlier this month and the visiting team is led by his Myan-marese counterpart.

With the shared love for the game of football, RK Shivachandra expressed it will foster the relationship between Myanmar and Manipur. The convenor said the matches, organised under the broad theme of Connection through Sports, will help achieve the objectives of the Act East Policy. Moving forward, the Manipur team will visit Mandalay on January 27 and 28 to participate in similar exhibition matches, RK Shivachandra told the gathering.

In the conference, Umyo Myint Aung, who is the director principal of the Institute of Sports & Physical Education, Ministry of Health and Sports, Government of Myanmar, mentioned the team included 20 players and 5 officials. Among the players, five of them had participated in the South East Asian Games.