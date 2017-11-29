Mangalsana wins two silver in aquatics

IMPHAL, Nov 28 : Maibam Mangalsana Meitei won his second silver medal in the 63rd National School Games Aquatic Championship 2017 held at Delhi.

Mangalsana won the silver medal in U-17 50 m breaststroke event on the last day of the championship which is organised under the aegis of School Games Federation of India.

He took 32.07 sec to finish second in the final even. He won his first silver medal by taking 1:09.27 sec in the 100 m breaststroke event held yesterday.