Mangi, Vikramjit, Preshyojit join Congress Cong gears up for Lok Sabha poll

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 20: With the entry of three individuals into its fold including former Minister Ningthoujam Mangi, Congress party has started due preparations for the Lok Sabha election.

Notably, N Mangi contested the last Assembly election on BJP ticket in Kumbi AC.

The two other individuals who have joined Congress are social worker Huidrom Vikramjit (Yaiskul AC) and former Chairman of Manipur Labour Welfare Board Sanglakpam Preshyojit Sharma (Thongju AC).

A felicitation function was held today in honour of the three individuals at Congress Bhavan under the aegis of MPCC.

Speaking at the gathering, CLP leader O Ibobi remarked that the entry of the three well known individuals is a first step towards ensuring a landslide victory for Congress party in the Lok Sabha election.

He also hinted that more distinguished individuals would soon join the ranks of Congress party.

Many people who had left Congress party have now realised their blunder and they have expressed keen desire to return to the party.

It turned out to be ‘right person in wrong party’ when N Mangi left CPI and joined BJP, he observed.

Both Congress and Left parties believe in secularism and they formed Governments collectively in the past and they will go together in future too, Ibobi said. Recalling the episode when he as the Chief Minister of the State barred NSCN-IM general secretary Th Muivah from visiting his native place at Phungyar in Ukhrul district, Ibobi stated that Manipur might have risen in flames had Muivah forcibly visited Phungyar. “I have no personal enmity with Muivah. We are all born in Manipur but the cease fire agreement signed between Government of India and NSCN-IM is applicable only in Nagaland”, Ibobi asserted. As such, Muivah’s attempt to visit Ukhrul was a violation of the cease fire ground rules. That was why he was prevented from visiting his birthplace, said the ex-Chief Minister.

The Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM may lead to anything in Nagaland but Congress party will always oppose it if it challenges the integrity of Manipur which existed as a free Nation for over 2000 years. Any challenge to the integrity of Manipur will be fought back in a befitting manner and this is a non-negotiable position of the Congress party, he asserted.

He also called upon all the people to work collectively for speedy development of Manipur.

Ex-Deputy Chief Minister and CWC Member Gaikhangam said that the entry of three well-known individuals including former Minister N Mangi into Congress party is a big moral booster for the party. N Mangi who was elected to Manipur Legislative Assembly five times said that he joined BJP putting faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ but the reality turned out to be totally contradictory.

Saying that there is nothing positive in BJP, Mangi said that BJP not only fragmented Dalits, Muslims and other minority communities of the country but also imposed restrictions on people’s food habits. Narendra Modi is only good at rhetoric and he seldom acts, he said.

He went on to claim that Congress party is the only political party which can safeguard the integrity of Manipur and India. “The palm which was in possession of S Bira is now in my hands and BJP’s lotus which I held has been handed over to S Bira”, Mangi said.

He also recalled the achievements of the Ibobi-led Governments such as barring Th Muivah from entering Manipur, repeal of AFSPA from seven Assembly segments, etc.

Mangi said that the incumbent Government is overwhelmed with multiple burning issues. The postponement of Assembly session from August 10 to August 16 and then indefinitely has pushed the level of politics in the State to the nadir.

He also underscored the urgency of convening an Assembly session. H Vikramjit and S Preshyojit said that no political parties other than Congress are trustworthy.

The also pledged that they will remain with Congress party forever.