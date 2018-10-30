Mani interacts with jail inmates

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 29: MHRC acting Chairman Khaidem Mani went to Sajiwa Central Jail today and interacted with the inmates directly.

Speaking to media persons, Mani remarked that there were little complaints about the basic amenities provided at the jail.

Nonetheless, MHRC has taken note of the fact that around 900 people are lodged in the jail even though its capacity is only 800 and there are many under trial prisoners who have been languishing in the jail for over three years, he said. He said that the commission was primarily concerned about the rights of UTPs. Speedy investigation and trial is a right entitled to all accused.

Mani said that an official report containing recommendations about his visit to the jail would be submitted to the Government and authority concerned soon. The MHRC acting Chairman said that they would visit Imphal Central Jail and interact with the inmates tomorrow.