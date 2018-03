Manipur Archery Association to conduct trial selection

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 15: In a press release issued by Manipur Archery Association, a trial selection will be held on March 19 and 22, at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Imphal at 7.30 am to form State team who will take part in the Senior National Championship to be held at Pune from April 5 to 12.

Trial for Indian round and Recurve event will be held on March 19 while trial for compound event will be held on March 22.

The following archers have been selected based on their performance at the State Archery Championship:

Indian Round Women- W Malesori (BCAC), P Soniya Devi (YAC), Kumari Sapana Singh (ARAC), Kh Malemnganbi (BCAC), Ch Debiya Devi (SICA), Longjam Tomthinganbi (YAC), Pouhoimeiru Golmei (YAC), M Aruna Devi (MPSC), Gitanjali Laishram (VAA), Okram Naobi Chanu (MPSC)

Compound Women- Th Ishembi Devi (AAC), M Rupan Devi (SAIRC), Suchitra Tourangbam (VAA), M Akham (SAIRC), Laishram Dulina Devi (ACE), Sh Manorama Devi (SAIRC), RK Satyapriya Devi (SAIRC), Ahanthem Menaka Devi (VAA), K Pravahini Devi (VAA), L Monika Devi (SAIRC)

Recurve Women- Th Sanai (SAIRC), Y Anupama Devi (NSA), Ksh Manglemsana Devi (SAIRC), B Lucy Devi (MPSC), K Prameshwori Devi (SAIRC), Lumila Phungshok (SAIRC), M Panorama Chanu (VAA), Th Swashita Devi (SAIRC)

Indian Round Men- H Bijendranath Singh (FAC), Mayanglambam Sunder (FAC), Th Langamba Meitei (SICA), P Heroba Singh (ARAC), Chingsubam Tennis Singh (PC), Ch Harichandra Singh (ARAC), Ch Borish (BCAC), Zhokoto Demo (ARAC), L Milan (ITAC), P Dineshwor (ITAC), Th Surjanganba (SAIRC), Chingkheinganba K (FAC), Th Heller (BCAC), L Saphaba Singh (MPSC), Ishak Sinate (ARAC), O Johnson (BCAC), N Lokeshwor (YAC), M Naradeva (YAC), Athokpam James (YAC), Chakpram Johnson Singh (VAA)

Compound Men- G Robert Sharma (ARAC), Nepram Arjun Singh (SICA), M Bikram Singh (UAC), Sh Ramakanta Sharma (GAC), S Rajendro Singh (SAIRC), P Jagat Singh (ARAC), Welson T (SAIRC), Soram Somorjit (FAC), K Somen Singh (MPSC), Y Niranjan Singh (MPSC), Sh Netrajit Singh (ARAC), Erwin Laishram (VAA), Ch Bimol Singh (MPSC), Chingakham Ajey Singh (AAC), N Nelson Singh (GAC), Oinam Kennedy Singh (AAC), I Ritesh Singh (ARAC), W Sanjit Singh (GAC)

Recurve Men- Sanamacha Ph (SAIRC), Ch Rishikesh (SAIRC), A Joychandra Singh (GAC), Th Sanayaima Singh (ARAC), Th Sanatomba (ARAC), T Sen Meitei (SAIRC), Khomdram Rohit Meitei (NSA), W Leonard (SAIRC), AK Amarjit Singh (NSA), N Subhachandra Meitei (ARAC), Ksh Devakanta Singh (SICA), Ph Gourashyam Sharma (ARAC), GS Sinku, (ARAC), Thoithoiba Oinamcha (SAIRC), Mutum Malemnganba (FAC), Maibam Ajit Singh (VAA), Ksh Birjit Singh (VAA), Boipu Baite (NSA).