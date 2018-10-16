Manipur bag 13 medals at National Karate Championship

Our Correspondent

Thoubal, Oct 15 : State karate team collected a total of 13 medals including 2 gold, 2 silver and 9 bronze at the Kofukan’s 17th National Karate Championship which was held from October 13 to 14 at JJ Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

N Suyek won a gold medal in the kumite event (9 yr) before winning a bronze in the kata event. The second gold medal was clinched by Sh Netrajit in the junior boys kumite event. P Binasakhi won a silver medal in the women’s -60 kg category while Km Suaib bag another silver in the 11 yr boys’ kumite event.

The players who bagged bronze medals for Manipur at the championship are Ch Priyanka (13 yr girls- Kata), Arshad (10 yr boys’- kumite), W Anilkumar (Senior mens-60 kg kumite), Md Amir Khan (Senior -60 kg kumite), H Rasha Devi (16-17 yr -53 kg kumite), Shivaank Jain (8 yr kumite), Amir Khan (Senior men kata), T Sunday (13 yrs- kumite).

The State team were led by Md Riyakat Ali as coach, Arambam Greatson as manager and Md Tala Ahamed as official.