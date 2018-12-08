Manipur bag 14 medals in Jr Wushu Nationals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 7 : Manipur claimed a total of 14 medals including 4 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze medals at the 17th Junior National Wushu Championship 2018 held at KSR College of Engineering, Tiruchengode, Tamil Nadu from December 1 to 6 under the supervision of Wushu Association of India.

O Pakpi Devi won two taolu gold medals, one in the jian shu and the other in the quan shu, before finishing with a silver medal in the chang quan 2nd set event. Sohail Yumnam also won a gold medal in the 2nd set taiji quan event while S Amarjit (nan-quan) won a silver medal and Sh Sobita (nannandao) won two bronze medals.

The team of O Pakpi, S Samarjit, N Bishorjit and N Dinesh also won a bronze medal in the taolu group event.

N Malemnganba Singh of Manipur won the fourth gold medal in the men’s 65 kg category sanda event while H Romesh bagged a silver medal in the 52 kg category event. Th Naocha (60 kg) and A Ramesh (75 kg) also added one bronze medal each to Manipur’s tally. H Pravabati (52 kg) and T Sanathoi (56 kg) also claimed one bronze medal each in the women’s events.