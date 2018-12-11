Manipur bag 3 medals in Natl Athletic C’ship for Blind

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 10 : Manipur team have collected 3 medals including 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal at the 21st National Athletic Championship for Blind 2018 which began today at Thyagraz Sports Complex, New Delhi.

S Bidyarani opened Manipur gold medal account finishing first in women’s B-1 category shot put event with a throw of 5.89 m while Gracie Dangmei registered a 5.42 m throw to win a bronze medal.

Kh Britibala won the silver medal in the women’s B-2 category long jump event making jumping 3.49 meters.