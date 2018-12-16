Manipur bag 4 medals in 64th NSG in Archery

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 15 : Manipur U-17 archery team collected 4 medals including 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals at the 64th National School Games in Archery (U-17) which was held from December 9 to 11 under the supervision of School Games Federation of India in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Edwin Laishram won Manipur’s gold medal in the 50+50 m Compound event securing a total of 640 points. Edwin along with N Deepak, Tuiton Kh and Lamnganba managed a total 220 points in the Compound team event to win a silver medal while Manipur’s team of Chingsubam Tennis, Chanambam Boris, Chingakham Bison and Laishram Boby fetched the other silver medal in the Indian Round for boys scoring 1896 points.

Edwin Laishram won his third medal in the form of a bronze medal when he finished third with 141 points in the Olympic Round individual event.