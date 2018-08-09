Manipur Ball Badminton teams leave Imphal

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 8 : Ball Badminton teams who will represent Manipur left Imphal today for the 64th Junior National Ball Badminton Championship 2019 due to be held from August 11 to 16 in Nakamal District, Tamil Nadu under the aegis of Ball Badminton Federation of India (BBFI).

The boys’ team who will represent Manipur include Arbin Thongam, Bishonath Okramcha, Praveen Ashem, Jewelson Keisham, Stanley Ningthoujam, Langoljam Arbin Singh, Laikhuram Roshikanta Khuman, Phijam Khagemba, Laishram Rosh-an, Trishul Thiyam while Tasreen Laishram, W Priya-lakshmi, Jasinta Haobam, Chongtham Maxxi Chanu, Swatisri Thingbaijam, Ocia Laishram, Rajluxmi Thok-chom, Sorokhaibam Sunan Devi, W Alish Devi and Belendia Laishram are in the girls’ team.

The teams led by Th Bimol (girls’ coach), H Inaocha (girls’ team manager), L Johnson (boys’ coach) and L Opendro (boys’ team manager ) were flagged off today by Dr L Kumar Singh, president of Manipur Ball Badminton Association; P Nabachandra and L Jugindro Singh, vice presidents; Th Tomba, general secretary and other office bearers of the association.

Meanwhile, president and secretary of the association will also leave Imphal on August 10 for the BBFI’s National Exectuve Meeting, said a press release issued by the association.