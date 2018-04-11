‘Manipur Central Jail in disarray’

IMPHAL, Apr 10: Manipur Central Jail, Old Lambulane is in a deplorable condition in absence of any kind of training or skill development programme for the jail inmates, claimed Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of National Commission for Women, during a media interaction held at Hotel Imphal today.

Speaking tomedia persons, she congratulated Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Kh Sanjita of the State for wining two gold medals in the ongoing Common Wealth Game for the country.

She said that National Commission for Women has taken up a training programme for the elected women of the Panchayati

Raj and they are providing training to 80 elected members of Panchayats of four districts.

The training is being provided to the elected members by master trainers by reaching out to all the four districts of the State.

She said that she visited Manipur Central Jail today as part of a study conducted by NCW about the jails across the country and to look after the requirement of the jail inmates as well as to provide skill development programmes.

She mentioned that the study also aims at making the life of jail inmates better. She said that the environment of the jail is quite gloomy with lack of required facilities.