Manipur claim 5 medals at 64th NSG Boxing

IMPHAL, Nov 30 : State boxers have so far collected 5 medals including 4 gold and 1 bronze medal at the ongoing 64th National School Games in Boxing (U-17 Boys and Girls) organised under the aegis of School Games Federation of India in Guwahati.

The State boxers who have won gold medal at the event are N Babyrosy in the 52 kg category, Th Kunjarani in 54 kg category and Sovijajo in 57 kg category and Soibam Yaiphaba in 44 to 46 kg category.

T Sophiya Chanu won the bronze medal in the 42 kg category event.