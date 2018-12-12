Manipur claim both boys’ and girls’ titles of 64th NSG in Sepak Takraw

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 11 : Manipur U-19 Boys and Girls were crowned champions of the 64th National School Games in Sepak Takraw (U-19 boys and girls) held under the aegis of School Games Federation of India in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. A total of 13 boys’ teams and 11 girls’ team took part in the games.

State boys’ team edged over Odisha 24-22, 21-15 in the final to lay their hands on the title while the girls overwhelmed Odisha 21-17, 21-12 for the girls title.

The boys which overcame Telangana 21-7, 21-12 in the quarter final reached the final by defeating Rajasthan 21-14, 21-18 in the semi-final. Odisha on the other hand pulled off a 19-21, 21-15, 21-18 win over Andhra Pradesh to move into the final today. Andhra Pradesh team however manage to finish third by beating Rajasthan.

The girls sealed their place in the final by seeing off Maharashtra 21-18, 21-13 while Odisha had an easy 21-14, 21-17 win over Telangana in the another semi-final clash to set up final berth with Manipur.

The State boys’ team comprise of Laishram Bikramjit, Laishram Amarjit Meitei, Mayengbam Shitaljit Meitei, Hijam Arunkumar Singh and Elangbam Lokhon Singh while the winning girls’ team consist of Laishram Mamta Devi, Mayengbam Jeny Devi, Ningombam Subadani, Laishram Usharani and Yumnam Panthoi.

Khangembam Niken Singh led the teams as manager while Thoudam Memi Devi and Oinam Chaoba Devi were the boys’ and the girls’ coach respectively.