Manipur clinch overall team champions title

Imphal, Sep 14: Manipur clinched the overall team champions title with 56 gold medals and six silver medals in the Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior National Jeet Kune-do Championship at Bhairab Gangully College Indoor Stadium, Kolkata from September 8 to 10.

A contingent of 53 players consisting of boys and girls of different age groups and weight categories represented Manipur in the championship. Moirangthem Linthoi (-46kg, -14 yrs), S Kananbala Devi (-45kg, +19yrs), A Haridas Singh (-40kg, -17yrs) and S Surjit (-53kg, -17yrs) were among players who won multiple gold and silver medals.

Ten officials accompanied the players.