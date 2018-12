By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 15 : Manipur collected 27 medals including 23 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals on the second day of the 25th National Thang-Ta Championship being held in Karnataka under the auspices of Thang-Ta Federation of India.

With today’s medals Manipur team are standing high with 29 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals in this championship which is featuring a total of 256 male and 211 female athletes from 20 State units.