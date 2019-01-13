Manipur corner 3 medals at 2nd Khelo India Youth Games

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 12: Manipur fetch one gold, one silver and one bronze today in the ongoing 2nd Khelo India Youth Games Football Championship being held in Pune, Maharashtra.

S Nirupama collected a gold medal in the U-21 years 64 kg category with a total lift of 196 kg (84 kg in snatch and 112 in clean and jerk) while K Roshilata (86 kg in snatch and 100 in clean and jerk) of the same age group and weight category finished with a bronze medal.

The weightlfiting team are being led by T Bobo and E Sushila Devi as coaches and Anil Singh and L Buren Singh as managers.

In the Judo event, L Rubina added one silver medal in Manipur’s tally finishing second in the U-21 girls 57 kg category final bout.

Manipur is in the 11th place in the tally at the end of Day 4 with 5 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze medals.