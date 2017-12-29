Manipur crash out of Jr National Volleyball

IMPHAL, Dec 28 : With two straight defeats, Manipur junior volleyball team ended thier journey in the 44th Junior National Volleyball Championship held at Aurobindo Stadium, Burdwan in West Bengal.

In the last league match played today, Manipur lost to Karnataka in straight sets (16-25, 18-25, 13-25).

Manipur outclassed Himachal Pradesh and Assam in the previous league matches and suffered defeats in the hands of Chhatisgarh, Uttar Pradesh.