Manipur Cricket team will surely be an effective team: Shiv Sunder Das

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 2 : Newly appointed chief coach of Manipur Cricket team, Shiv Sunder Das in a media interaction programme organised by Manipur Cricket Association (MCA) today at Dynasty Hall of Hotel Classic Grande, expressed that the State team can be an effective team at the upcoming major tournaments.

Mentioning that he have came across the performances of State players in the North East cricket team last year, Shiv Sunder Das remarked that the State players have lots of potential and would certainly go beyond previous expectations. Das, who coached Odisha and has been the director of Orissa Cricket Association, also praised State players, RK Rex, Johnson and Karanjit, who are doing great at National Cricket Academy, Bangalore. With the looming major BCCI tournaments in sight, he continued that the training session will kick start very soon.

The interaction programme was also attended by S Priyananda, secretary, MCA; Ch Chaoba, vice president, MCA and L Binoy, joint secretary, MCA. The secretary of MCA on asked about the recent development and appointment of Shiv Sunder Das, replied that MCA was in touch with Shiv Sunder Das after few meetings with the latter in few North East Cricket event and continued that he was not formally elevated to the post of head coach due to financial shortage.

The decision to appoint the international and National batsman came up only after BCCI assured of financial assistance, he said. The relation between the MCA and BCCI has developed tremendously over time and policies to develop new cricket fields are in the line, he continued. The secretary however lamented poor infrastructure of the State and said that Manipur will hosts home matches of the ensuing Ranji Trophy in West Bengal.

The secretary asserted that the trial selection of the State team for participation at the Vijay Hazare Trophy which has been hindered by the inclement weather condition and lack of infrastructure, is in process and for that purpose MCA has approached Assam Cricket Association to provide trial field. The Assam Cricket Association has also responded positively to their request, he added.

He also maintained that the game of Cricket is developing in the State and now have 10 elite teams and 21 Plate teams. He also said that MCA is trying to produce eminent women’s cricket team and for further development that they are planning to organise talent hunts in schools, colleges and other institutes, he continued.

Stressing on the importance of public support, Priyananda also sought help and suggestion from all sections of the society in developing the game of Cricket in the State.