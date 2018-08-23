Manipur cruise into last 8 round of Junior Girl Football Nationals with 4-0 rout of Chhattisgarh

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 22 : Manipur girls who thrashed Uttarakhand by 5-0 goals continued their fine form to secure yet another huge 4-0 win over Chhattisgarh today and booked the quarter final berth of the Junior Girls National Football Championship being organised under the aegis of All India Football Federation in Goa.

U Pushparani scored a brace while L Babydolly and Y Pakpi scored one goal each to help Manipur complete the 4-0 rout of the Chhattisgarh side today. Manipur took of the game on the front-foot with L Babydolly netting the opener in the 8th minute before U Pushparani opened her account and the team’s second in the 13th minute.

Y Pakpi carried on the momentum and it was in the 37th minute that she made it 3-0 against the hapless Chhattisgarh girls. Chhattisgarh who were reeling under huge pressure from the Manipuri girls however mananged to hold off the incoming runs to a greater extend until U Pushparani struck her second in the 56th minute and take the match far beyond the reach of their opponents..

The latter part of the game saw Chhattisgarh girls tried hard to slot the face saving goal but their attempts went abegging in front of strong defence line up of the Manipuri side and eventually the game ended 4-0. Manipur will face the winners of Group B in the quarter final on August 27.