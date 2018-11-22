Manipur decimate Pondicherry 8-0 in Dr BC Roy Trophy

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 21 : Manipur trounced Pondicherry by 8-0 goals in a very one sided match of the ongoing National Junior Football Championship for Dr BC Roy Trophy 2018 at Railways ground, Rajkot today.

Manipur side which were held to a 1-1 draw by Bihar in the previous tie bounced back stronger and enjoyed a 5-0 lead in the first half before sealing the game 8-0 today.

Phairenbam Rostam did the star turn today scoring a total of 4 goals (11′, 38′, 58′ and 69′) while Lanthoiba Meitei was able to hit two goals (33′, 56′). The other two goals were scored by Shital Chirom (15′) and Md Nusrat Alam (19′).