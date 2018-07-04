Manipur demolish Tamil Nadu in Sub-Jr Girls Natl Football

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 3 : Manipur took off Sub-Junior Girls National Football Championship campaign with a clinical 8-1 win over Tamil Nadu as Priyanka and Lynda Kom showed their best scoring a haul and a hat-trick respectively.

Priyanka opened up the account in the 49th minute after going through a barren first half before scoring three more goals in the 63′, 65′ and (90+3)’.

Jina scored a single in the 57th minute before Lynda Kom joined the party scoring a hattrick.

Lynda Kom scored her first goal in the 71st minute while the two other goal came up in the 90′ and (90+1)’ proving to be a nightmare to the opponents defence line up of Tamil Nadu.