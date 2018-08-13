Manipur emerge overall team champions at 7th Thang-Ta Federation Cup

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 12 : Manipur fetched a total 79 gold, 22 silver and 1 bronze medal to emerge overall team champions again at the 7th Thang-Ta Federation Cup organised by Thang-Ta Federation of India at Skating Rink, Sports Department, Chandigarh Administration, Sector-10, Near DAV College, Chandigarh.

Jammu and Kashmir hauled 23 gold, 35 silver and 14 bronze medals to finish overall team runners up while Shalmali Dhayanneshwar Gurav of Maharashtra bagged the best fighter title for sub-junior girls.

Delhi’s Mohit Sharma claimed the sub-junior boys best fighter title while Bhuvanesh Singh of Himachal Pradesh was adjudged the best referee at the federation cup which was participated by 299 male and 251 female thang-ta players from across 25 States of India.

Last Day Event

Sr Men’s phunaba ama and phunaba anishuba

State Men’s team won 6 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medal in the phunaba ama competitions while another 7 gold medal and 2 silver medals were collected in the phunaba anishuba events staged today.

Kh Netrajit of Manipur opened the gold medal account in men’s phunaba ama -46 kg event beating Rupam Sharma of Assam in the final while Srayam Roy of West Bengal claimed the bronze medal in this weight category.

Manipur’s Denish Ngangom clinched a gold medal in the 50 kg phunaba ama event edging over Sandeep Kumar of West Bengal in the final while M Mani Singh clinched the third gold medal for the State beating Jahangir of Jammu and Kashmir in the -58 kg final.

Manipur’s A Lucky Singh (-66 kg), L Somojit (-75 kg) and W Duhesh also clinched one gold medal each in the phunaba ama events of the respective weight categories.

L Shital of Manipur went down to Suhail Ahmad of Jammu and Kashmir to settle for a silver medal in the -54 kg category. K Bikash (-62 kg) and L Herojit (+80 kg) also went down to their respective rivals in the phunaba ama final events to claim silver medals.

H Sadananda Singh clinched a -46 kg category gold in the phunaba anishuba event uncontested while Huidrom Nganthoiba Singh won a gold medal beating Jaipal of Haryana in the 50 kg final event to add another gold medal for Manipur.

K Lemba (-54 kg), N Bidyananda Angom (-62 kg), M Handsome Singh (-66 kg), A Bunty (-70 kg) and P Bapi Singh (-80 kg) also won one gold medal each in the phunaba anishuba events while Y Khagemba (-75 kg) and S Hera Singh (+80 kg) added one silver medal each.

Sr Women’s phunaba ama and phunaba anishuba

A Anjana Chanu of Manipur claimed a gold medal in the senior women’s -44 kg phunaba ama event beating Pallavi of Rajasthan in the final while P Chaoba won another gold medal beating Muskan of Rajasthan in the -56 kg final event.

Th Imom of Manipur went down fighting to Anju Khanna of Haryana to settle with a silver medal in the -52 kg category phunaba ama final.

Manipur stacked up a total of 6 gold and 1 silver in the phunaba anishuba events staged today. Sh Sanatombi opened the gold medal accounted uncontested (-44 kg) while Th Nandarani shone to win a gold medal in the -52 kg category beating Fiza Nazir of Jammu and Kashmir.

Manipur’s L Rinabai (-56 kg), A Maya Chanu (-60 kg), N Tombi Devi (-64 kg) and Chaoba Thockhom (-68 kg) collected one gold medal each while P Sumeena Devi (-48 kg) suffered defeat in the hands of Kureen of Jammu and Kashmir in the -48 kg final to settle with a silver medal.