Manipur emerge overall team champions in Junior National Taekwondo

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 6: Manipur Taekwondo team bagged six gold, four silver and five bronze to emerge the overall team champion of 38th National Junior Taekwondo Championship 2018 which was organized under the aegis of Taekwondo Federation of India at Chennai from December 4 to 6.

State women taekwondo players grabbed four gold, two silver and two bronze to clinch the women team championship title while men’s players took two gold, two silver and three bronze to clinch the men runner’s up title.