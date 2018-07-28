Manipur ‘encounter killings’ SC summons CBI Director over delay in probe

Courtesy Indian Express/OSR

NEW DELHI, Jul 27 : The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the investigation agency’s slow pace of investigation into the alleged extra-judicial killings by security forces in Manipur. The apex Court directed the agency’s chief to appear before it on July 30 to decide what can be done to expedite the probe process.

The Indian Army, Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police have been accused of fake encounter killings in 1,528 cases from 2000 to 2012 in the insurgency-hit State.

Two weeks ago, the top Court had directed the CBI Director to form a team of officers to conduct the probe.

In April, 282 cases were referred to the Supreme Court for verification, prompting the bench to direct the Centre to distinguish those related to the armed forces, including the Army and Assam Rifles. Similarly, it had asked the Manipur Government to examine and segregate the cases related to the local police.

“The State of Manipur will examine these 265 cases and segregate the cases of Manipur Police. Similarly, the Union of India will examine and segregate the cases related to the armed forces including Army and Assam Rifles,” the bench had said.

Based on a public interest litigation, the Supreme Court in 2016 had ordered a thorough probe into the alleged killings, observing that the use of “excessive or retaliatory force” by the armed forces or police was not permissible in “disturbed areas” under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Acts (AFSPA). It also noted that “democracy would be in grave danger” if citizens were killed merely on suspicions that they were enemies of the State.

In its contention, the Centre said an internal enquiry had already been conducted by the Human Rights Division of the Army and the Defence Ministry. To this, the apex Court had said that it did not possess accurate and complete information on each of the 1,528 cases over the last 20 years.

The Army too had contested the Supreme Court’s decision, saying it cannot be subjected to FIRs for carrying out anti-militancy operations in insurgency-prone areas like Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur.

Meanwhile the executive director of HRA Babloo Loitongbam in a statement said that CBI was supposed to file the final report of the four cases that they claimed to have completed investigations.

The victims of these four cases are Md Zamir Khan, Md. Ishaque and Md. Mustikin, Longjam Dhamen, Thokchom Ranjit

However the CBI failed to comply with the SC order and sought four more weeks time to do so, said the statement.

According to the Solicitor General, who is also the CBI counsel, the field investigation of three more cases has also been completed.

Therefore till now investigation in seven cases has been completed. But as per the CBI manual these cases need to be scrutinized at various levels of the agency. After due scrutiny the CBI Director has finally given approval to file the cases.

For the rest of the cases the scrutiny is going on. He assured that, by the end of August, they might be able to file seven cases.

On behalf of the petitioners Colin Gonsalves persuaded the Court to look at the larger picture of how the case started with 1528 and gradually dwindled to 655, to 41, to 4, and eventually to 0 over the years. Even though the Court has specifically ordered in January that in all the cases FIRs should be registered, only 27 FIRs have been filed till date.

Enough time has been wasted hoping that the CBI will deliver justice, he said. For the end of justice he pleaded that the present CBI/SIT be dismissed and the Court should appoint officers of the Court’s choice from across the country and constitute an independent SIT to carry out the task.

The Court sough the opinion of the Amicus on the proposal mooted by the petitioners. The Amicus agreed to give her opinion on the hearing on Monday.

CBI and the Government of Manipur have also filed separate reply affidavits to the Criminal Miscellaneous Petition no. 1018 of 2018 where Head Constable Herojit had sought permission to make full disclosure of the July 23, 2009 incident and also demanded the CBI to produce the diaries seized from him where he recorded the details of the fake encounters he was witness to. But the matter was not discussed in the Court today as the lack of tangible progress in the CBI investigation consumed all the Court’s time.