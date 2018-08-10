Manipur fake encounters CBI files 3rd charge sheet Six policemen charged with murder and criminal conspiracy, seventh with destroying evidence

NEW DELHI, Aug 9 (PTI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a special Court against seven personnel of the Manipur Police in connection with an alleged fake encounter six years ago, officials said.

This is the third charge sheet in 41 alleged fake encounter cases handed over by the Supreme Court to the CBI last year.

The agency has charged six policemen with criminal conspiracy and murder, while another has been charged with destruction of evidence, they said.

The findings of the agency are based on forensic opinion, field investigation, expert opinion of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory and post-mortem report, they said.

The agency also elicited opinion of doctors from AIIMS and collected a huge volume of records during the investigation into the encounter of Zamir Khan on January 20, 2012, the officials said.

The alleged extra-judicial killing took place in the Kiyamgei Santipur area of Manipur.

“The NHRC collected reports from various authorities and examined the same. The commission did not accept police’s account and held that Zamir Khan was not killed in a genuine encounter,” the CBI FIR had alleged.

Closure report

The CBI also filed a closure report in the case of Longjam Dhamen, who was killed by a team of CDO Imphal West in an alleged encounter on February 21, 2012.

The agency said its investigation shows that Dhamen, an alleged kidnapper, was killed in police action. The abducted person was rescued. An investigation by the National Human Rights Commission is also under way.

Recently, the CBI had filed charge sheet in two encounter cases involving 14 police personnel.

During a hearing before the Supreme Court, CBI Director Alok Verma had to face tough questions about the 14 accused “loafing free” in the streets of Manipur.

The Court had reportedly told Mr Verma, “According to you, there are 14 murderers in these cases and they are loafing around Manipur freely?”

Asked about the SC’s observation, the agency said it had informed the Court that the CBI had filed two charge sheets against 14 personnel of the Manipur Police for “criminal conspiracy, murder and destruction of evidence” after thorough investigation.

“We have not made any further observations regarding the charge-sheeted persons other than submitting these facts before the Supreme Court. The matter is pending trial before the learned Court,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.