Manipur finish runners up at Jr Girls National Football C’ship

By Our Sports Reporter
IMPHAL, Aug 31 : Manipur junior girls finished runners up going down 1-4 to Tamil Nadu in the final match of the Junior Girls National Football Championship 2018 at Goa today.
Manipuri girls who had to play in the hot steamy noon conceded 3 goals in the first half before going down to 1-4 goals at the end.
The lone goal of the local side was struck by O Lamnganbi in the late 89th minute.
The State officials also expressed resentment to the organising committee about the the match schedule which greatly hampered the girls’ performance.
