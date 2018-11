By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 27 : Manipur finished the National Junior Football Championship for Dr BC Roy Trophy 2018 (Tier II) campaign as runners up today at Railways Ground, Rajkot, Gujarat.

The promising State team which had the best run in this tournament organised under the supervision of All India Football Federation went down by 0-1 goals to Haryana in the final staged today to claim the runners up title.