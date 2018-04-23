Manipur Futsal teams announced

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 22 : Manipur Futsal Association (MFA) announced the selection of U-19 Boys and Girls players who will represent Manipur in the 63rd National School Games 2018.

The names selected for the games are :

U-19 Boys: George Chonminlal Kipgen – K Orphanage, KPI; Jonathan Lhouvum, Seiginlal Gangte – Motbung, KPI; Sehginthang Hangshing – Dimapur, NL; Ch Rajesh – Ghari Awang, I/W; Laishram Bikram Singh, Yumnam Santosh Singh – Leimapokpam, BPR; L Max Meitei – Yairipok, I/E; and N Sanathoi Singh – Nambol, BPR

U-19 Girls: T Sanatombi Devi – Pungdongbam, I/E; Kh Bilashini Devi, Ph Nirmala Devi, Ch Bimolbala Devi, Ch Geeta Devi, A Premila Devi, Ch Sajina Chanu, Ch Premlata Devi, Sh Nirmala Devi – Andro, I/E

Officials: Chingakham Basanti Devi, coach Girls team; Chingtham Rabisankar Singh, coach Boys team; Leirenjam Sanayaima Singh, Manager.

Further details may be obtained from the office of MFA said a press release issued by MFA.