Manipur gets ODF status, observes National Cleanliness Day

DIPR/Staff Reporter

Imphal, Oct 2: Governor Dr Najma Heptulla said that the present generation should try to imbibe the virtues of tolerance and humanism from the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi for a better world order. She was speaking at the observance of National Cleanliness Day and declaration of Manipur as an Open Defecation Free (ODF) State held at Gandhi Memorial Hall here today.

Dr Najma Heptulla said that Gandhi proved that non-violence is the most powerful sword. His philosophy of non-violent agitation and civil disobedience not only led his own country to independence but also influenced political activists throughout the world.

For Gandhiji, political independence of India was not the end. It was the beginning of a real freedom i.e. economic freedom of the country.

Mentioning that Mahatma Gandhi always emphasized cleanliness for a healthy living, the Governor stressed that healthy people make a healthy Nation. The “Swachh Bharat” initiative taken up by the Central Government is towards this end of keeping the environment clean. All should endeavour to make it a persevering campaign for good health and mind, she appealed.

Delivering the presidential speech, Chief Minister N Biren appreciated the efforts of officials of Government offices and school authorities for making cleanliness drive regularly in their premises.

The year-long celebration to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi has begun under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added. He mentioned that a clean and a healthy environment would contribute towards healthy society and healthy India.

The teachings of Mahatma Gandhi have a lot of relevance in the present society. Acknowledging the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi on non violence, the United Nations declared October 2 as International Day of Non-Violence on June 15, 2007, he added.

The Chief Minister said that Manipur is the 23rd State to be declared Open Defecation Free State in the country. Recently, Google Toilet Locator was launched, which enable people to locate the nearest public toilets in the State for use when needed from their mobile phones, he added. The Swacch Bharat Mission is not for any political gain, but it is a mission for the people and the Nation to keep the country neat and clean.

“Let’s take a pledge to make our country clean”, he called.

On the present MU row, the Chief Minister said that with the sincere efforts of senior journalists, the Government has started talks with MUTA. Talks and dialogues would continue to restore normalcy and academic atmosphere in Manipur University, he added.

He urged the people to support and co-operate with the Government to resolve the crisis.

Rubbishing the allegations of the Opposition parties that the present Government is ‘dictatorial’, the Chief Minister said that the Government acted to maintain law and order in the State.

Talking about the bandh called by the Candidates of Police Constable, Male 2013-16, the Chief Minister said that the case is still pending at the High Court so the Government can’t act on its own until the case is disposed by the Court.

When the Court disposes the case, the Government would declare the result of the recruitment as soon as possible, he added. He appealed the people to refrain from indulging in bandhs and blockades.

“We all should not forget that there are a lot of people who live on daily wages. Manipur could be the number one State in the country if we build productive work culture and refrain from bandhs, general strikes and blockades in the State”, he added. During the function, Governor Dr Najma Heptulla handed over the certificate of ODF Manipur to Chief Minister N Biren Singh. She also handed over the best Swachhgrahi to seven individuals for their selfless and outstanding contributions in organising IEC campaign on sanitation and safe drinking water.

The Governor led the gathering in offering floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP, top civil and police officials and others attended the function.

Later the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, the Cabinet Ministers and MLAs attended the observance of National Cleanliness Day at Manipur Secretariat complex. The function was organised by GAD, Government of Manipur. Chief Secretary, top civil officials and staff of Manipur Secretariat participated in the observation. On the other hand, a seminar on “Relevance of Gandhiji’s non-violence today” was organised by the Department of Education (S) at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan.

The seminar was graced by Governor Dr Najma Heptulla where GP Women College Associate Professor Dr Nalini Nongmeikapam and IGNTU, RCM Professor Dr Homen Thangjam spoke on various topics related to Mahatma Gandhi.