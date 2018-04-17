Manipur Hockey flag off State junior women hockey team

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 16 : Manipur Junior Women Hockey team who will take part in the upcoming 8th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship (Division B) 2018 to be held at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh were flagged off today by the president of Manipur Hockey, Bashudev Singh along with other members of the association. The championship will be held from April 20 to 28.

In a simple function held before seeing off the team, chief executive officer of Manipur Hockey, Gyanendra Ningombam stressed on the importance of team effort and advised all players to use their individual skills and talents properly and wisely. He also wished them very best of luck and urged players to return home with good results.

Manipur are drawn in Pool B along with Bihar, Assam, Puducherry and Gujarat. Manipur will meet Bihar on April 20 in their first pool match. Manipur will face Assam in the next match on April 21 while they will meet Puducherry on April 23 before the last match against Gujarat on April 24.